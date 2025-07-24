Nick Kyrgios attacks Jannik Sinner again, but even his fans are getting tired of his attitude

HQ

Nick Kyrgios was one of the first to react to the news that Jannik Sinner had re-appointed his fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, who was fired last year after the news broke on the Clostebol contamination of the Italian champion. It was under his supervision that Sinner's physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi accidentally contaminated Sinner, as Naldi was using a spray in his hands that contained the prohibited substance, that later entered into Sinner's body.

Kyrgios has been one of players more critical about Sinner's soft punishment on his doping case, accepting a three-month ban that didn't stop him for playing any Grand Slam. And yesterday he continued being his scourge, saying that "they have been played".

"He got the same doc back, we have been played ladies and gentlemen". He also reacted to the news wishing that it was a news from Tennis Centel, a parody account.

However, even among his followers, some are starting to feel he is taking his personal grudge against Sinner a bit too far. "Feels like you're going a bit far with this manhunt, to be honest", said JoshDotCo.

"We liked you more when you wouldn't bitch and moan about other players. If you were a bit more disciplined and practiced more instead of "losing touch with the sport", you'd have gone farther", said Mini_CR.

"My guy move on. Was it even levels to enhance his play? No. You're stuck, move on. I'm a fan of yours but it's old", said Ben Dover.