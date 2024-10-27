Nick Frost takes us on a terrifying ride in the horror film Black Cab

Dansk
No Halloween is complete without some fresh, spine-chilling horror movies, and what better way than joining Nick Frost for a creepy cab ride into the unknown? That's exactly what happens in Black Cab, where an unlucky couple gets an experience far beyond the ordinary. The film premieres on the streaming service Shudder on November 8, and you can check out the trailer and synopsis below.
"Anne and Patrick's night takes a sinister turn when their chatty cab driver refuses to take them home. Trapped in the cab, they're driven to a desolate, haunted road with no way to escape. Is their driver mad, or something worse?"
Is Black Cab something that interests you?