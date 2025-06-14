Nick Frost on J.K. Rowling's trans stance: "She's allowed her opinion and I'm allowed mine"

HQ

It's no secret that J.K. Rowling is a bundle of controversy these days. The author and creator of Harry Potter has long been vocal about the growing rise of transgenderism, so much so that she has outraged many of her fans in the past. Regardless of whether her opinions hold credit or not, the upcoming TV adaptation of Harry Potter from HBO will see Cornetto Trilogy star Nick Frost playing Hagrid, and this is particularly surprising as Frost is a known supporter of trans-rights.

Speaking about working closer with Rowling on the Potter series, Frost spoke with The Observer to make quite a rash and clear statement.

"She's allowed her opinion and I'm allowed mine, they just don't align in any way, shape or form."

He also went on to comment if this debate might overshadow the anticipated series.

"I don't know. But maybe it shouldn't blow over? We shouldn't just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves."

