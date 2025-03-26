Nick Frost eyed to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter HBO show

HQ

While we're still uncertain who will be playing the main trio of Ron, Hermione, and Harry Potter himself, the HBO series is steadily filling out the cast list for the faculty of Hogwarts, including John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

Now, it looks like Nick Frost is set to join the roster, as he's being eyed to play Hagrid in the upcoming series. Deadline reports that HBO and Frost are currently in talks, and it believes he's nearing a deal, but HBO has declined to comment.

Deadline is usually pretty solid with these reports, and while HBO always states it won't make any announcements until all details are finalised, it appears that things are looking pretty strong for Frost to play Hagrid.

