Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are returning to Europe for a massive tour in summer 2026
It will kick off in Ireland and end in France.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced that they will be returning to Europe in 2026 for a massive headline tour. The event will kick off in June in Ireland and will then take the band all across the continent before eventually concluding in France as part of an appearance at Rock En Seine in late August.
The tour was announced on the band's Instagram page, where the list of dates and venues were confirmed. For those interested, you can see the list below:
- June 10 - Malahide Castle - Ireland
- June 16 - Open Air an der Emslandarena - Germany
- June 18 - Heartland Festival - Denmark
- June 20 - Metronome - Czech Republic
- June 21 - Castle Clam - Austria
- June 24 - Release Athens Festival - Greece
- June 26 - La Prima Estate - Italy
- June 28 - Live is Live - Belgium
- June 30 - Waldbuhne - Germany
- July 6 - Jazz Open - Germany
- July 9 - NOS Alive Festival - Portugal
- July 14 - Festival de Nimes - France
- July 15 - Les Belles Soirées - Théâtre Antique de Vienne - France
- July 17 - Les Vieilles Charrues - France
- July 31 - Preston Park - UK
- August 2 - Filmnachte am Elbufer - Germany
- August 5 - Arena Pula - Croatia
- August 7 - Donji grad Kalemegadan Fortress - Serbia
- August 9 - Summer Well Festival - Romania
- August 13 - Oya Festival - Norway
- August 18 - Kalnai Park - Lithuania
- August 21 - Cabaret Vert - France
- August 23 - Konigsplatz - Germany
- August 25 - Kunst! Rasen - Germany
- August 28 - Rock En Seine - France
