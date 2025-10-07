Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are returning to Europe for a massive tour in summer 2026

HQ

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced that they will be returning to Europe in 2026 for a massive headline tour. The event will kick off in June in Ireland and will then take the band all across the continent before eventually concluding in France as part of an appearance at Rock En Seine in late August.

The tour was announced on the band's Instagram page, where the list of dates and venues were confirmed. For those interested, you can see the list below:



June 10 - Malahide Castle - Ireland



June 16 - Open Air an der Emslandarena - Germany



June 18 - Heartland Festival - Denmark



June 20 - Metronome - Czech Republic



June 21 - Castle Clam - Austria



June 24 - Release Athens Festival - Greece



June 26 - La Prima Estate - Italy



June 28 - Live is Live - Belgium



June 30 - Waldbuhne - Germany



July 6 - Jazz Open - Germany



July 9 - NOS Alive Festival - Portugal



July 14 - Festival de Nimes - France



July 15 - Les Belles Soirées - Théâtre Antique de Vienne - France



July 17 - Les Vieilles Charrues - France



July 31 - Preston Park - UK



August 2 - Filmnachte am Elbufer - Germany



August 5 - Arena Pula - Croatia



August 7 - Donji grad Kalemegadan Fortress - Serbia



August 9 - Summer Well Festival - Romania



August 13 - Oya Festival - Norway



August 18 - Kalnai Park - Lithuania



August 21 - Cabaret Vert - France



August 23 - Konigsplatz - Germany



August 25 - Kunst! Rasen - Germany



August 28 - Rock En Seine - France



