Nicholas Hoult's unusual souvenir from Nosferatu: The vampire's prosthetic penis

While actors often take home mementos from their films, Nicholas Hoult's souvenir from the set of Nosferatu is certainly one of the more unusual ones. In an interview with IndieWire, Hoult shared how, during a scene where Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok is drinking his blood, he could feel the prosthetic penis of the vampire against his leg. Director Robert Eggers, known for his attention to detail, took this moment and turned it into a quirky gift—framing the prosthetic and sending it to Hoult as a post-production present.

The oddity didn't end there. When Hoult went to get the framed prosthetic repaired after it arrived broken, the store clerk seemed unfazed at first, but later remarked on how strange it was to frame what might be considered a "vampire's penis." Hoult humorously agreed, calling it a "collector's item."

With Nosferatu now in theaters, it's clear that Eggers' commitment to details has not gone unnoticed, and Hoult's unique keepsake serves as a reminder of the bizarre moments behind the scenes.

