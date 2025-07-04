Nicholas Hoult wants Lex Luthor to team up with the Joker in a DCU movie

HQ

We're just a week away from the release of Superman in cinemas. James Gunn's DCU may have kicked off with Creature Commandos, but in Superman we'll be given our clearest look into how the new comic book universe is going to shape up. Alongside Superman, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, we'll see plenty of other heroes and villains.

But, when asked by Comicbook which characters they'd like to team up with in the future, the stars of Superman seemed to keep with a clear theme. Rachel Brosnahan revealed she'd like to team up with Batman, David Corenswet believes his Superman would be an interesting collaborator with Robin, and Nicholas Hoult wants Lex Luthor to make an alliance with the clown prince of crime.

"One of the comics I read in the lead up to this was a link up between Lex and Joker," Hoult said. "The combination of those two together was really fun to read, so perhaps if we are lucky and get to keep making movies, that's something I'd like to see combined there."

Which crossovers are you most-excited to see in the new DCU?