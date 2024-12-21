Nicholas Hoult teases a ruthless Lex Luthor in James Gunn's upcoming film

HQ

In a recent interview, Nicholas Hoult discussed his portrayal of Lex Luthor in James Gunn's upcoming Superman film. Hoult emphasized that his version of Luthor is both intelligent and ruthless, striving to outmaneuver Superman in areas where he cannot match him directly. He noted that, while audiences might not agree with Luthor's methods, they may understand his perspective and belief that his ideology could be more beneficial for humanity.¨

In an interview with ComicBook the actor said:

"The thing about this Lex, I think that was most exciting to me was being in a James Gunn universe. Like you said, so emotionally raw and powerful, but huge in the scope of the world and what he's creating."

He then went on to describe how this version of Luthor will be more ruthless and cunning than ever before.

"And I think with this Lex, I mean, obviously he's smart and ruthless and he has to outmaneuver Superman on certain levels because he can't match him in others. But there's also something about this character, hopefully from my standpoint, where even though you perhaps don't agree with his process, there's an element where you can understand on some levels where he's coming from and why perhaps what he's pushing as his ideology is perhaps better for humanity."

The film features David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. It is scheduled for theatrical release on July 11, 2025.

What are your thoughts on this, does it sound like a good take on the villain?