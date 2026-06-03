Nicholas Hoult headlines David Leitch's next stylish action flick, How to Rob a Bank

Say what you want about David Leitch, the director knows how to make an entertaining action film. His filmography over the years has included Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, Bullet Train, and most recently, The Fall Guy, and this September he's set to offer something new.

Known as How to Rob a Bank, this action flick follows a group of criminals, who have become famous for their helpful videos shared over social media that teaches people how to successfully complete a bank heist. Naturally, it all soon becomes too much and the crooks become major targets, leading to a federal agent attempting to hunt them down alongside a talented hacker who may just have the skills necessary to find the elusive crew.

Starring Nicholas Hoult in the lead role, How to Rob a Bank also features a bunch of other major names and faces, including Zoe Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rheny Feliz, Christian Slater, Pete Davidson, and John C. Reilly.

With the premiere for the film planned for September 4, you can see the official synopsis and a trailer for the flick below.

"A crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs — and their most ambitious heist yet."