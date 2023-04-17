Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette set to lead Clint Eastwood's final film

Clint Eastwood is getting ready to wrap up his long and incredible career in Hollywood with a final directorial outing. Known as Juror #2, this film will explore how a juror in a murder trial discovers how he was to blame for a reckless-driving incident and then sees how he attempts to save the defendant from being wrongfully convicted all without incriminating himself.

While the movie is currently in the final stages of being greenlit at Warner Bros., Deadline has reported that the movie has already lined up Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette to lead the cast, and that while neither have been officially attached to the project, the budget and schedules for the movie are supposedly sorted.

In terms of who Hoult and Collette will be playing in the film, it's said that Hoult will be the juror and Collette will be a district attorney.

There is no word as to when the film will open in cinemas.