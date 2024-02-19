Nicholas Cage being eyed to play live-action Spider-Man Noir

HQ

It seems that as the live-action Spider-Man Noir series picks up steam, that Nicholas Cage is being eyed to play the detective/crime fighter. Currently, the show doesn't have anyone major really attached to it, but it is reportedly picking up steam, meaning we're likely to hear more soon.

The Ankler reports that Cage is the top-priority pick for the role of Peter Benjamin Parker AKA Spider-Man Noir. Cage played the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and it seems he'll be making a return in the third movie in that animated trilogy as well.

There has been no official confirmation from Sony on this, though, so it's best to keep your fan-casting theories inside your head for now.