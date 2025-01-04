Nicepool gets the action figure treatment from Hot Toys

HQ

The summer of Deadpool & Wolverine is well and truly over as now that we're into 2025, all eyes are shifting to the near-imminent arrival of the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe flick, Captain America: Brave New World, which debuts in February. But, if you're still enjoying 2024's only MCU flick, we have some good news for you, Hot Toys has turned one of the film's most-iconic characters into a collectible 1/6th-scale figure.

This time it's the delightful Nicepool that has received the treatment, with this figure taking the Ryan Reynolds character and presenting it in all of its handsome glory. Hot Toys talks about the model on Instagram, where it adds:

"Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Ryan Reynolds as Nicepool in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with impressive likeness and separate rolling eyeballs, detailed hair sculpture, and a beautifully tailored glossy Nicepool suit in the signature red and black color scheme. Weapons and accessories includes his special metallic gold-colored pistols to match his ear huggie, a dagger, a pair of katanas with a magnetic sheath attachable to the back, and his Dogpool wearing goggles. It also comes with a specially designed LED lighted figure base to give Nicepool's beautiful look the spotlight it deserves."

The Nicepool figure is going on sale for £264.37, and currently the exact release date is unclear as it is only available to pre-order.