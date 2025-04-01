Nice Day for Fishing confirms PlayStation 5 release

We will never tire of marvelling at the boldness, sense of humour and desire to break the mould that independent video game developers offer us. They are what drive this industry forward, taking it in new and unexpected directions. Nice Day for Fishing may not be ground-breaking in its presentation or its graphics, but it has a concept as original as the one we saw in, for example, Dave the Diver.

Nice Day to Fishing is a fishing RPG adventure game starring Baelin, a character from the Epic NPC Man series by FusionPlay. Baelin will have to save a fantasy land in peril by using fishing to level up and learn powerful spells to defeat the final boss. It sounds strange, sure, but the gameplay has that special something that makes it a hit. And Nice Day for Fishing has just confirmed that it's adding PS5 as a launch platform, in addition to Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The title is expected to arrive sometime this year.

What do you think?