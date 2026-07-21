Nicaragua's President Ortega states "there will be no more elections in the country"

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Daniel Ortega has been president of Nicaragua for more than 20 years, in addition to a previous presidential term in the 1980s, after he came to power following the Sandinista revolution against Somoza. However, during the last elections in 2021, the international community was already on alert following the order to arrest government opponents and rivals, accusing them of inciting social unrest.

In 2025, Ortega carried out a series of constitutional reforms to have his wife, Rosario Murillo, appointed 'co-president' and to extend the presidential term to six years. He and his wife control virtually every aspect of government, including the armed forces and the judiciary. And now he has dealt the final blow to Nicaragua's battered democracy.

Ortega, aged 80, declared yesterday that "there will be no more elections" in the country. "Gone are the days when parties backed by the Yankees (the United States) and the Somocistas would return to power; never again," he stated in a televised speech, reported by Reuters.

The Trump administration has labelled the Ortega government a dictatorship and has imposed sanctions on more than 2,350 Nicaraguan officials and their families. With opposition leaders also in exile in the United States, it seems that until the US takes a firm stand against the rule of Ortega and Murillo, this two-headed military dictatorship will continue to rule Nicaragua.