Nic Cage has the perfect response on if he wants to be in the MCU

Nicolas Cage has previously been in superhero movies. He was Ghost Rider, for example, and even screen tested for the Tim Burton Superman movie but it seems that the iconic actor isn't looking to put on a cape again anytime soon.

As reported by Variety, Cage recently accepted the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award at Miami Film Festival, where he stated that he has no interest in joining the MCU. "I don't need to be in the MCU, I'm Nic Cage," he said simply.

Cage wasn't necessarily trying to put down Marvel movies by saying this. "I've gotta be nice about Marvel movies, because I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage," he added. "Stan Lee is my surrealistic father. He named me. I understand what the frustration is. I get it. But I think there's plenty of room for everybody."

So, it seems that even if we see an MCU version of Ghost Rider one day, it won't be accompanied by a zany performance by Nic Cage.