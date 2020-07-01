Niantic's new game is Catan: World Explorers

Niantic struck gold when it released Pokémon Go some years ago, when the world suddenly become a hunting ground for real-world pocket monster trainers. It also released other AR-based titles like Ingress (before) and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (after), and it seems like there's going to be another one with the same formula coming up, this time with a board game twist.

Catan: World Explorers, as the name implies, is a game taken from the super-popular board game Catan. Here you're going to explore, collect resources, and trade to build your settlements. Your main goal is to collect the most Victory Points, just like in a board game. PocketGamer.biz said that this is only one of ten games that Niantic has in the works.

It's still in development and even though it's ready, it's not the best time to release it either because of the ongoing pandemic. But you still can pre-register if you want to make sure you're one of the first to play it when it is eventually released.