Niantic lifts the lid on January plans for Pokémon Go

More than three years after its sensational debut, Pokémon Go is still going strong with a dedicated fanbase still venturing out into the wilds of the real world in order to catch pocket monsters. With that in mind, Niantic has just revealed details about its plans for the coming month of January 2020:

For starters, players will be able to activate the new Special Research in January, helping Professor Willow and the co take down Team Go Rocket. "This is your chance to fight Giovanni and save another Legendary Pokémon: Shadow Moltres," Niantic explained before laying out the following dates and times:

From Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), Lapras that know Ice Shard and Ice Beam will be available as Research Breakthrough encounters! Some of you might notice that the last time Lapras with these particular attacks were available to catch was in 2018.

The egg-citing Adventure Sync Hatchathon is back... From Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), the Adventure Sync Hatchathon event will return. During the Adventure Sync Hatchathon, you can be rewarded with extra Stardust, Rare Candies, and a Unova Stone if you walk a certain distance. You'll be able to find Pokémon wearing party hats by hatching Eggs and encountering Pokémon in the wild, too.

Heatran blazes back into raids... From Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), Heatran will be in five-star raids! If you're lucky, you might encounter Shiny Heatran! With a body made of rugged steel and blood that boils like magma, the Lava Dome Pokémon might find a niche in your battle party as a bulky Fire- and Steel-type attacker.

Unova nouveau in the new year... Remember when Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region first came to Pokémon GO? Well, we've received reports that some more might be coming soon! Keep your eyes peeled, Trainers, and stay tuned. We'll share more details soon!