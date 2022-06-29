Niantic is making a "real-world metaverse" NBA game

Niantic has announced that it has entered into a partnership with the NBA in the effort of creating a "real-world metaverse" title called NBA All-World. Set to use geolocation, this will be a free-to-play licensed product that will allow players to find, challenge, and compete against the stars of the NBA today, and even recruit said players to your own team, and even customise players with custom apparel.

"NBA All-World represents an industry first in sports games, as an original, real-world mobile game that will appeal to casual and core NBA fans alike," said Marcus Matthews, senior producer at Niantic. ​ "We're creating and designing a game that empowers players to represent where they're from and showcase their individual style."

While we're not told about when the game will launch, as it is a mobile game we can expect it to land on iOS and Android devices. For those who are interested in further information, you can sign-up to be notified for further details here.