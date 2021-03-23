Niantic is cooperating with Nintendo to develop a mobile app featuring Pikmin

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo just announced that they are joining force with Niantic, Inc., the developer of Pokémon Go, to make "apps that combine Niantic's real-world AR technology with Nintendo's beloved characters".

The first app ever they are going to deliver is set to arrive in 2021, based on Nintendo's popular Pikmin franchise, it will feature some gameplay activities designed to "encourage walking and make the activity more enjoyable". This one is going to be developed by Niantic Tokyo Studio and published by Niantic.

"As we continue to expand our games portfolio, it was a natural next step to team up with Nintendo," said John Hanke, CEO of Niantic. "We're looking forward to shaping the future of AR together, bringing Nintendo's beloved game characters to life for mobile game players around the world."

"Niantic's AR technology has made it possible for us to experience the world as if Pikmin are secretly living all around us", said Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director, Fellow, Nintendo. "Based on the theme of making walking fun, our mission is to provide people a new experience that's different from traditional games. We hope that the Pikmin and this app will become a partner in your life."

