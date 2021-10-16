Niantic has revealed its Halloween plans for Pokémon Go

HQ

Spooky season has rolled around once again and Pokémon Go plans to celebrate it in a big way. The popular mobile title is hosting a Haloween event October 15-31, where several creatures will be making their debut and will be available for capture.

During the event, Galarian Slowking, Shiny Spinarak, Phantump, Trevenant, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist will be coming to the game for the first time. You'll also be able to encounter Pikachu, Piplup, and Drifblim wearing Halloween costumes and there's even a chance that these might be shiny. Additionally, Haloween-themed stickers will be obtainable through spinning PokéStops and opening gifts and several spooky avatar cosmetics and items bundles are coming to the Item Shop.

You can find out more about the Halloween event here.