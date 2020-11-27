Niantic details upcoming December events for Pokémon Go

You're watching Advertisements

After announcing an extensive Go Beyond update, Niantic has revealed the events that will be coming to Pokémon Go in December. Mega Abomasnow makes its debut within the game, and Pokémon such as Seel, Snover, and Swinub will be in the spotlight.

From December 1 to January 1, Kyurem, the mascot for Pokémon Black 2 and White 2, will be appearing in five-star raids. Also, as we mentioned previously, Mega Abomasnow will be coming to the game and will be appearing in Mega Raids starting from December 1.

On top of this, new features have been revealed for the game. Players will be able to apply colour tags to their Pokemon to be able to find them much easier, and the Pokemon search function will be updated with suggestions. A new screen will appear when hitting the search bar and this will display terms such as Shiny, Pokemon Type, and Region. We can see these changes being massively helpful, especially if you have 100s of creatures in your collection.

You can see the different spotlights for the month below:



Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Seel will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.



Tuesday, December 8, 2020: Swinub will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.



Tuesday, December 15, 2020: A surprise Pokémon will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.



Tuesday, December 22, 2020: Snorunt will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.



Tuesday, December 29, 2020: Snover will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.



You can find more details on the update here.