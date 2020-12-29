Nianatic reveals New Year's celebrations for Pokémon Go and other 2021 events

You're watching Advertisements

In 2021, it will have been five years since Pokémon Go first launched and took the world by storm. Despite its age, the app is showing no signs of slowing down, as millions still play, and 2020 has been its most profitable year to date. With the new year fast approaching, Niantic has outlined some of the events coming to app in January.

Starting from December 31 and running until January 4, there will be several Pokémon in special costumes that you can capture to celebrate New Year's Day. During this event you can find Slowpoke wearing 2020 shades and also "some familiar Pokémon wearing party hats."

We also received new details regarding raids and research tasks. From January 1 - February 1, Chansey will be encounterable within Research Breakthroughs. Within five-star raids a whole bunch of Legendary Pokémon will be appearing and this includes Ho-oh, Genesect, Heatran, and Groudon. In Mega Raids, players can expect to encounter Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blastoise, and Mega Abomasnow.

As well as Machop (as we reported previously), several other Pokémon will be receiving the spotlight during the month. You can view these Pokémon below:

Tuesday, January 5, 2021: Lillipup will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021: Drifloon will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021: Shroomish will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021: Phanpy will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

