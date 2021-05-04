Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition for Switch has been rated on ESRB

It hasn't been officially announced yet, however.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is an amazing JRPG game we highly recommend, and it even got a perfect10/10 review score from us when it was initially released on PC and PS4 back in March 2018.

As you might already notice, the game has only been released on two formats so far, but that's about to change. On theESRB website, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition for Switch has been rated. Even though there's no official words from developer Level-5 and publisher Bandai Namco yet, ESRB as a leak source usually is reliable, we shall get the official confirmation sooner than later.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Thank you, Gematsu..

