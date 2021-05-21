Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition confirmed to land on Switch this September

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this month we mentioned that Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition was spotted on ESRB website where it was rated for Nintendo Switch. But there was no official announcement back then. Luckily we didn't have to wait for too long, this Switch version has finally been confirmed.

On the official website, it was announced that the critically acclaimed game developed by LEVEL-5 will arrive on Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2021.

Other than the base game, the Price Edition also includes the following DLCs:

●Adventure Pack, with new outfits and items along with the Faraway Forest Cave random dungeon and new threats for Evan's kingdom

●The Lair of the Lost Lord in which Evan will set on a new extraordinary quest in a new world. New items, equips and a new dungeon, Labyrinth, are also included in the DLC

●The Tale of a Timeless Tone. During a dream, Evan meets a rabbit-headed man who calls himself the "Conductor". Players will explore Evan's dream and find the goal of all this. New content also included along with the Solosseum Slog dungeon.

Check the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below.