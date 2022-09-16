Ni no Kuni has launched for Xbox

HQ

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch became a huge hit amongst both media and gamers when it was released for PlayStation 3 in 2011 (although Europe had to wait until 2013), and later spawned the sequel Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom as well as several portable games and a Netflix movie.

During today's Xbox stream from Tokyo Game Show, it was revealed that it is finally also coming to Microsoft's formats - and we won't have to wait very long either. It turns out it has launched, and to make things even better, it is also included with Xbox Game Pass. This is the remastered version from 2019, and next year, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is also coming for Xbox.

As this is one of the best J-RPG's of all time and sports animated sequences from Studio Ghibli (art design is also inspired by Ghibli), we can really, really recommend you to download it and start your adventure as soon as possible.