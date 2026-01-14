NHL team Columbus Blue Jackets has fired their head coach

HQ

As Finnish YLE can tell us, NHL has now seen its first coach firing of 2026.

Columbus Blue jackets has fired their head coach Dean Evason, as he is being replaced by a 70-year-old Rick Bowness. This also ends Bowness' retirement a few days ago, on Monday. At the same time, assistant coach Steve McCarthy was also fired.

Rick Bowness retired in 2024, when his job as a head coach of Winnipeg Jets came to an end.

Announcement was done by Columbus Blue Jackets' general manager Don Waddell, and this happens when the team is in last place after 45 matches in the Eastern Conference.

According to Columbus Blue Jackets' general manager Don Waddell, "Rick Bowness is an excellent coach with invaluable experience and knowledge. He brings stability to our team at a crucial time in the season".