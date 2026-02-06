The NHL stars participating in men's ice hockey at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano

HQ

Ice hockey will be one of the most followed sports at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina 2026, which officially starts tonight with the opening ceremony, although men's ice hockey competition will start on February 11, until the last day in February 22. And this year's event will be special because for the first time since Sochi 2014, NHL has paused its regular season to allow its international stars to participate in the Olympics.

Canada won the men's ice hockey gold medals in 2010 and 2014, while Russia and Finland won the 2018 and 2022 editions in Pyeongchang and Beijing. Now, Canada is once again favourite with NHL stars that have won multiple Stanley Cups and NHL MVPs like Sidney Crosby (38) from the Pittsburgh Penguins and Drew Doughty (37) from the Los Angeles Kings, who could add a third gold medal after featuring in the 2010 and 2014 squads.

Younger stars like Connor McDavid (29) from the Edmonton Oilers, will make his Olympic debut, and Nathan Mackinnon (30) and Cale Makar (27), both from from Colorado Avalanche.

Canada is clearly the country that greater benefits from the presence of NHL stars, but almost all nations will be reinforced with the players from the best ice hockey league in the world. USA will also benefit from the NHL's best goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets) and brothers Matthew Tkachuk from Florida Panthers and Brady Tkachuk from Ottawa Senators.

Only hosts Italy, from the 12 teams participating in men's ice hockey, does not feature any NHL players at the Games. Some include Erik Karlsson from Pittsburgh Penguins for Sweden, Miro Heiskanen from Dallas Stars for Finland or Juraj Slafkovský from Montreal Canadians for Slovenia.

Men's ice hockey, to be played at the at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena and the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, will begin on February 11, with Slovakia vs Finland and Sweden vs. Italy. Canada will make their debut against Czechia.

