NHL season begins with Panthers, Penguins and Avalanche grabbing the first victories

The National Hockey League has kicked off its 2025/26 season, with a triple-header Tuesday evening in which the Florida Panthers, winners in the last two seasons, held off an attempted comeback from the Chicago Blackhawks, ending 3-2. Their keeper Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves as Jesper Boqvist, AJ Greer and Carter Verhaeghe's goals gave the victory to the Panthers, who forced Spencer Knight, the Chicago keeper, to make 34 saves.

Meanwhile, visitors Colorado Avalanche defeated Los Angeles Kings, 4-1, with Nathan MacKinnon becoming the top point leader of all time for Colorado. The third match of the evening was another visitor's victory for the Pittsburgh Penguins versus the New York Rangers, 3-0, with Justin Brazeau scoring a brace.

The first matchday will continue tomorrow as the NHL season gets underway: 82 games until the play-offs in April, with a winter break in February due to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.