NHL saw something unexpected: a goalie fight

National Hockey League, or NHL, has posted an unusual video clip on X, as reported by Finnish YLE: a brutal fist fight between two goalies.

Florida Panthers was in their home turf facing San Jose Sharks. Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk was tackled by San Jose's Vincent Desharnais. Later during the first period Matthew Tkachuk attacked Vincent Desharnais... and a bigger fight soon escalated.

But something unexpected happened during the third period. Panthers' goalie Sergei Bobrovski and San Jose's goalie Alex Nedeljkovic decided that it was a perfect time to have fist fight. They even removed their helmets before pulling some nice punches.

In the end, San Jose won 1-4. The only goal for the Panthers was done by Eetu Luostarinen.