NHL 27 to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in September, will bring overhauls to all 32 arenas

If you're a fan of ice hockey, chances are you keep a keen eye on EA's NHL series of video games. To this end, you're likely aware the cover star for NHL 27 was recently revealed to be San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, for the Standard and Deluxe Editions of the game. Now we can add a ton of extra detail as EA has lifted the curtain on the coming title.

For one, we're told NHL 27 will be debuting on solely PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 11. There will be an "Early Access" period lasting seven days too for those who snag the Deluxe copy of the game, meaning the launch date is September 4 in many respects...

As for how NHL 27 improves the formula of the series, EA is leaning into elevating the visual presentation significantly, overhauling all 32 arenas featured in the title and bolstering the immersion factor. This will include "authentic atmospheres" as well as a "presentation that reflects each team's identity, a new commentary team, a new dynamic crowd system, and a new modernized broadcast package", as the press release explains.

Players can look forward to real-world goal songs, a more authentic pre-game presentation, a commentary package that includes John Buccigross and Darren Pang, plus a brand new game mode called Connected Franchise. This is regarded as a "socially connected and competitive experience" that enables players to create, customise, and manage a shared online league with up to 32 human-controlled teams, where the aim will be to come out on top and lift the Stanley Cup.

EA has also laid out what each edition of NHL 27 will serve up, with those who pre-order the Standard Edition getting the base game plus the HUT NHL Player Pack, 500 NHL Points, and a WOC 2XP Boost. The Deluxe Edition features similar, with the full contents for Deluxe Edition pre-orderers seen below.



7 Days Early Access



Macklin Celebrini WOC Limited Loadout



HUT New Wave Celebrini Pack



4600 NHL Points



HUT Icon Choice Pack



HUT Heroes Choice Pack



HUT NHL Player Pack



HUT Fan Choice Pack



2x WOC Double XP Tokens



Will you be snagging a copy of NHL 27 when it launches in September?