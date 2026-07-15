NHL 27 has the youngest cover star ever

The big reveal of NHL 27 is fast approaching, and the first trailer is set to be released tomorrow. In the meantime, this year's cover star has been announced - and it's fair to say it's a huge surprise.

The choice fell on San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, who, at just 20 years old, becomes the youngest cover star ever. He is the second Sharks player to receive this honor, following Owen Nolan from NHL 2001. On NHL.com, we can read that he "represented Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics and recently was named the International Ice Hockey Federation's Male Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season," and we can also check out the covers for both the standard and deluxe editions.

We'd like to say a big congratulations, and we'll of course be back tomorrow with the first trailer for NHL 27 and, hopefully, some specific information about what it has to offer - and when.