There's something strangely familiar about starting a new NHL game. The intro rolls, the music kicks in, and suddenly I'm sitting there again with a stick in my hands and a puck to carry from my own zone to the opposition's goal. For me, it's been a recurring relationship ever since NHL 99. Some years I've played loads, others I've barely touched the series, but the last one I played was NHL 24, which makes NHL 27 a pretty good test of just how much the series has actually evolved.

The first impression is positive. NHL 27 is undoubtedly more visually appealing. The arenas have been given considerably more attention to detail and the presentation feels more modern. EA has rebuilt all 32 NHL arenas with unique details, goal celebrations, chants, and crowd reactions, and a new commentary team featuring John Buccigross and Darren Pang has also taken their places behind the microphone. EA's vision is clear: every arena should feel like its own hockey world but it's when the match starts, however, that things feel a bit too familiar.

Don't get me wrong, NHL 27 is fun to play. The matches have a good pace and there's always something happening. One moment I'm building up a neat attack; the next, the opposition has turned the game on its head and I'm standing there wondering why I've just given the puck away in a manner that should get me demoted to the fourth line. That's exactly what makes ice hockey games great. One match is thrilling from the opening face-off to the final buzzer, while the next match is a mix of frustration, bad decisions, and an opposing goalkeeper who's clearly decided to be Patrick Roy for the evening.

The goalkeepers are inconsistent in a way that actually feels quite realistic. Sometimes they make spectacular saves, sometimes they let in pucks that make me wonder what on earth they were looking at. When I play against the computer, however, I sometimes get that all-too-familiar feeling the opposing goalkeeper has decided to save absolutely everything. I can shoot from every possible angle, try to pick up rebounds, and create clear-cut chances, but the puck simply won't go in. The main problem, however, isn't the goalkeepers; it's my teammates.

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EA has put a lot of effort into a new Cohesive AI, where teammates are supposed to read the game better, support one another, and act more like a proper five-man unit. All 32 NHL teams have also been given their own tactical playbooks based on real NHL EDGE data and the idea is that, for example, a team who prefers to dump the puck and forecheck should behave differently from a team that prefers to carry the puck through the neutral zone. On paper, it sounds very ambitious but in practice, I still find in every match a teammate does something that makes me wonder what on earth they're up to.

Perhaps the most annoying thing is when I'm trying to carry the puck and a teammate decides to skate right in front of me. I try to find a gap; he blocks it. I try to change direction; he follows me. I try to pass and of course, by then, he's already skated off in a completely different direction. They don't always open up space in the way I expect either.

I've tried switching Manual Passing on and off, but I'm still experiencing the same problem. So it's not a simple setting that will magically make the frustration disappear. As in previous EA games, you have the option to customise shots, passes, and a whole host of other things to tailor the game to your liking. However, these features aren't available in online modes, so I feel it's better to give them a miss.

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I want to play a hockey game, I don't necessarily want my teammates to simulate exactly how frustrating it can be to play with other people. Nor have I ever really got to grips with the shooting system. Skill Stick is ambitious and offers a great deal of control, and after a while your hands start to understand what your brain is trying to command, but the problem is that it takes time.

NHL 27 offers Total Control, Skill Stick, and Hybrid, giving players the chance to find a setup that suits them. For the seasoned NHL player, there's plenty to appreciate here, yet for the novice picking up the controller at a pre-party at a friend's house, a rather brutal introduction is likely to await. When I look at the control scheme, it sometimes feels more like a command list from a fighting game than something meant for playing a bit of relaxed hockey. After a while, it works, but I just wish the journey there had been considerably shorter.

EA deserves credit all the same. NHL 27 is an ambitious package and there's loads of content, both online and offline. The main draw is Connected Franchise, which makes a comeback following demand from the community. Up to 32 human players can manage their own teams in a shared online league, featuring flexible schedules, squad management, trades, and comprehensive tools for the league commissioner. It's a mode that actually feels designed to stand the test of time.

Even for those who play on their own, there are plenty of options. Be A Pro continues to offer a more personalised career, whilst Hockey Ultimate Team and World of Chel are there for those who want to spend more time building teams and developing their players. Personally, I'll mainly be returning to regular matches, but I still appreciate the breadth of choice. NHL 27 no longer tries to cater to just one type of ice hockey player, as there are traditional matches, career mode, online leagues, and more arcade-style options. The latter are actually a pleasant change of pace. Matches on smaller rinks with three players at a time quickly become chaotic in that rather entertaining way, and it's fast, simple, and above all, fun. It's hard to accuse NHL 27 of being lacking in content, and that brings us to my main criticism.

I struggle to see what NHL 27 actually does to advance the game series itself. The graphics are better, the arenas are improved, the presentation has had a major facelift, there are new tactical features, new playbooks, and a huge load of content. EA has quite simply polished a great many aspects of the package, but the feeling I get is I don't sense the same evolution when I'm actually out on the ice.

NHL 27 feels like the NHL. That's actually both the game's greatest strength and its biggest problem. It works, it's fun, things happen, and I can get caught up in a match and suddenly realise I've been sitting there longer than I intended. When an attack goes perfectly and the puck ends up in the top corner after a neatly constructed move, it's still a very satisfying hockey experience. At the same time, I'm left with the feeling EA could have done more. I'd have liked to see smarter teammates, I'd have liked to see a greater distinction between the tactics, I'd have liked the control scheme to be more user-friendly, and above all, I'd have liked to feel that little sense of "blimey, this really is something new." That feeling rarely strikes.

NHL 27 is a good ice hockey game. It looks better, is bigger, and has more to offer than ever before. For anyone who loves the NHL and wants the latest version, there's plenty to enjoy. For me, having last played NHL 24, the question becomes a bit trickier, as when the final whistle blows, I'm still left with the same thought: This is a good NHL game, but I just wish it were a new NHL game.