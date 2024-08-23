NHL 25 shown for the first time

Fall is almost here and the NHL season kicks off in October, delivering yet another exciting season of one of the physically toughest team sports in the world, and EA is ready for it. They have just released the first trailer for NHL 25, which will be released on October 4 for PlayStation and Xbox.

This time they are adding a feature called ICE-Q, which they claim will let "you create time & space to control every inch of the ice", and says they have further fleshed out Next-Gen Vision Control. Check out the trailer below.

Which team do you think ultimately will win Stanley Cup this season (and why is it probably Florida Panthers)?