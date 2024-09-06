NHL 25 presented with a video deep dive

HQ

Two weeks ago, we received the first details about NHL 25, which launches on October 4 to PlayStation and Xbox. Now EA thinks it's time we learn more about the game and what it actually has to offer, and has therefore provided a video deep dive, filled with gameplay.

The press release is filled with buzz-words like Next-Gen Vision Control, ICE-Q, Reactive Actions and Skill Based One-Timers, and what all of this actually means for the game can be found out in the trailer. Check it out and tell us what you think.