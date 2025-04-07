NHL 25 is being added to EA Access and Game Pass Ultimate this week

HQ

Last week we were reported on a whole bunch of new games coming to Game Pass in the first half of April. But Microsoft has a knack for surprising us with these lists, and thanks to EA, another game is on its way, which we think will please many hockey enthusiasts.

On Threads we can read that NHL 25, which was released as recently as October, will be added to the EA Play service on April 10. EA Play is available for PC, Playstation, and Xbox, and it's most popular for the latter as it's included with Game Pass Ultimate.

So take the opportunity to play some hockey in the run-up to the Stanley Cup playoffs, and you can read more about NHL 25 in our review.