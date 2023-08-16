NHL 24 Hands-off Preview: A frosty return or a worthy successor?

The NHL series has always been the third wheel in EA's series of annual sports launches after FIFA (now EA Sports FC) and Madden NFL. Back in 2021, the game finally made the leap from the Ignite game engine to Frostbite, and since then, a series of incremental improvements have raised the bar for the long-running hockey series after a long period of near-freezing.

NHL 24 doesn't seem to offer any quantum leaps, but it does seem like there are enough upgrades that hockey fans should once again consider spending money on this year's edition.

Canadian defender Cale Makar is this year's cover athlete.

This year's cover athlete is Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, but even though it's a defender who headlines the game, many of the improvements come in the offensive zone. Senior Creative Director Mike Inglehart promises "a completely revamped gameplay experience," thanks to the new Exhaust Engine. That's a blatant exaggeration, of course, but the attempt to capture the intensity and physical wear and tear of the sport seems to be doing wonders for the gameplay.

The changes consist of two elements, a so-called Substained Pressure System and Goalie Exhaustion. Let's start with the goalies. If you manage to keep up a continuous pressure, they, just like the skaters, start to get tired and lose energy (which can be seen on a visible bar). Factors such as side passes, shot attempts and time spent in the zone push them to the limit and can ultimately be the key to squeezing the puck past the many layers of protective gear and foam. However, they can still pull a miracle or two out of their sleeve thanks to a few new desperate saves, as demonstrated by a gameplay clip showing the Danish goalie Frederik Andersen in full force.

In the classic NHL games, goalies were often monsters that ate every puck you sent at them; a consequence of the arcade-style gameplay that led to a plethora of chances. The goalies have seemed more realistic in the last few games, but unfortunately, this has also led to too many goals. Hopefully, the new system will offer a more balanced experience.

Goaltenders will now get tired under sustained pressure, but might still be able to pull off a miracle save.

The Substained Pressure System rewards teams that keep up the pressure with quicker passes and an ability boost. AR graphics will appear on the ice, counting down from 30 seconds, which you can utilise to really pile on the pressure. At times it's almost reminiscent of a medieval siege, as defenders fire pucks like catapults and the wingers try to attack from the flank. Hopefully the new system will help push the game's meta away from the back-and-forth style that has characterised the last few releases.

The developers revealed their source of inspiration for this new feature with a clip from Dallas vs. Toronto from last year's NHL season, where the Canadians were under pressure but managed to scrape by. To stop the momentum, you need to get the puck out of the zone for more than five seconds (which is often enough time for a line change anyway) or get a face-off. Personally, I think it seems like a very promising system, but it definitely needs to be tried first.

The contact system has also received an interesting overhaul. You will now be able to make lighter tackles by slightly flicking the right analogue stick. This throws the opponent off balance and allows you or a teammate to grab the puck with the stick. This reduces the likelihood of a trip to the penalty box, but that doesn't mean that the big hits where you pull the analogue stick way back to build momentum are not useful. A well timed hit drains the receivers stamina, which helps tip the match in your favour.

A well timed hit not only boost the crowd, but also drain the receiver of stamina.

The last gameplay addition worth mentioning is the Total Control Layout, which makes it easier to perform Highlight Reel Moves and cheeky little details. There's also a Vision Passing System, which seems to focus on more realistic passes. The distance of the pass and the players abilities play a larger role in determining accuracy, while making those first-time passes that often turn goalies and defenders into confused figure skaters, have become slightly more intuitive. Finally, it's now easier to control the goalie if you play as one in, for example, Be A Pro. You can now shift your position and then automatically move back into place as if you were held by a rubber band. This actually makes great sense, as it's easy to get completely out of position with the classic controls.

This is where we leave the ice, and immediately things get less interesting, as a whole bunch of live service buzzwords were thrown at us doing the presentation. There's now crossplay (though not across console generations) in World of CHEL (WOC) and Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT), WOC even gets a Battle Pass with seasons and loads of cosmetic items - at least you can transfer earned items to the next NHL 25 and apparently future editions too.

In HUT Moments, you can play through classic NHL moments and earn rewards. In the featured scenario, set on 15/04/19, you replay Cale Makar's NHL debut. There are three objectives:



Take 8 snapshots



Score a goal with C. Makar



Win the game



If this sounds exciting, well, great! But to me it sounds as boring as can be, and I'm immediately reminded of the just as lacklustre FUT Moments that was introduced to the FIFA series last year.

The crowds will react more dynamically to on-ice action.

The presentation offers 75 new goal celebrations that lets you act in the most ridiculous way after scoring and probably earn a heavy hit from a frustrated opponent. Flex Moments is what EA calls this Fortnite-inspired addition. However, it's not just the players who go crazy, as spectators will now become more lively if the opponent gets a penalty, or shout for a shot if time is running out on a powerplay, for example. The more engaged audience builds on the whole idea of intensity that characterises the gameplay add-ons, and hearing the whole audience roar as the home team got ready for a power-play left me on a positive note.

While hockey fans probably care little for Battle Passes and cosmetic items, the new gameplay and atmospheric additions seems very promising, as they aim to capture the intensity and physicality that in many ways are the essence of hockey. It's probably worth then to look forward to October 6 when NHL 24 releases for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.