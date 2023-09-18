Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

NHL 24

NHL 24 gets an Official Presentation Trailer

Almost 8 minutes of pretty much all you need to know about this years NHL effort from EA.

It's actually less than three weeks until one of the biggest happening of the year for hockey fans as EA is launching NHL 24, the latest installation in their long running series - which started back in 1991 for Sega Mega Drive.

NOW EA thinks it's time to give the game a proper presentation in a massive video of almost 8 minutes with digital hockey. Here they show and talk about things like how the arena reacts to what is happening on the ice, graphical improvements, new features, commentators and off course gameplay. Check it all out below.

NHL 24 launches on October 6 for PlayStation and Xbox.

NHL 24

