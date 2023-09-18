NHL 24 gets an Official Presentation Trailer

It's actually less than three weeks until one of the biggest happening of the year for hockey fans as EA is launching NHL 24, the latest installation in their long running series - which started back in 1991 for Sega Mega Drive.

NOW EA thinks it's time to give the game a proper presentation in a massive video of almost 8 minutes with digital hockey. Here they show and talk about things like how the arena reacts to what is happening on the ice, graphical improvements, new features, commentators and off course gameplay. Check it all out below.

NHL 24 launches on October 6 for PlayStation and Xbox.