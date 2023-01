HQ

Now that 2022 is in the books, EA Sports has looked back at the last calendar year and has determined who should be accredited with the honour of being on the NHL 23 Team of the Year. In total, there are six members, and as for who they are, you can find them below:



Cale Makar - Colorado Avalanche

Roman Josi - Nashville Predators

Igor Shesterkin - New York Rangers

Connor McDavid - Edmonton Oilers

Nathan McKinnon - Colorado Avalanche

Auston Matthews - Toronto Maple Leafs



Each of the players that have been selected to be part of the Team of the Year will be celebrated in-game with a new upgraded Ultimate Team player item, as well as a trophy that represents the achievement.