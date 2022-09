HQ

As you might expect from an EA Sports title, NHL 23 will have a lot lot of content and customization with several modes to play. Now the latter ones have gotten a dedicated trailer that offers a deeper look of what to expect.

Check it all out to see what modes like Custom Leagues, Franchise Mode, World of Chel and of course versus in the new trailer below. If you would like to read more about these modes, head over to the official homepage.

NHL 23 launches for Playstation and Xbox on October 14.