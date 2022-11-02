NHL 23 celebrates the 30th anniversary of Anaheim Ducks

HQ

30 years ago, the National Hockey League got a brand new team called Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, which was actually owned by Disney and had a Donald Duck inspired logo. They did pretty good from the start, and players like Teemu Selänne, Saku Koivu and Paul Kariya are among the most classic names. But in 2005, Disney sold the team which switched their name to Anaheim Ducks.

Fortunately, Anaheim Ducks and EA Sports have no plans on letting the founding of this nowadays classic team be forgotten and are now launching a celebration:

"Available in-game November 1, 2022 will be a World of Chel (WOC) Mighty Ducks Jersey, WOC Hawks Jersey, WOC Mighty Ducks Ultraboost Skates, WOC Hawks Ultraboost skates, Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) Mighty Ducks Jersey, and HUT Hawks Jersey. A Ducks ICON Choice Pack (1 of 6) including players Andy McDonald, Teemu Selanne, Francois Beauchemin, Saku Koivu, Scott Niedermayer, and Jean Sebastien Giguere."

Check out the trailer below for some lovely Mighty Ducks nostalgia, surely it isn't just us who would like the old name and logo back for the team?