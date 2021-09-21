NHL 22 X-Factor player list revealed

As promised last week, EA has now revealed all the players with X-Factor abilities in the upcoming NHL 22. X-Factors are basically moves some of the best stars have, that others simply cannot do. This gives them a unique advantage. In total, there are 50 players getting this, and here's the full list:
Shooters
Auston Matthews, Toronto - Shock and Awe
Artemi Panarin, NY Rangers - Make It Snappy
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay - Make It Snappy
Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh - Shnipe
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington - One Tee
John Carlson, Washington - Thunderclap
Alex Debrincat, Chicago - Make It Snappy
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh - Beautiful Backhand
Shea Theodore, Vegas - Heatseeker
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg - Shnipe
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay - One Tee
Jack Eichel, Buffalo (for now) - Make It Snappy
Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey - Heatseeker
David Pastrnak, Boston - Shnipe
Brad Marchand, Boston - Make It Snappy
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary - It's Tricky
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg - Thunderclap
Skaters
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado - Ankle Breaker
Matt Barzal, NY Islanders - Elite Edges
Connor McDavid, Edmonton - Wheels
Cale Makar, Colorado - Elite Edges
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay - Wheels
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh - In Reverse
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver - Third Eye
Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota - Tape to Tape
Mika Zibanejad, NY Rangers - Magnetic
Hockey IQ
Patrick Kane, Chicago - Puck on a String
Seth Jones, Chicago Quick Pick
Aleksander Barkov, Florida - All Alone
Joe Pavelski, Dallas - Big Tipper
Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis - Quick Draw
Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado - Crease Crasher
Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles - Quick Pick
Passers
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton - Tape to Tape
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado - Tape to Tape
Sebastian Aho, Carolina - Third Eye
Mitch Marner, Toronto - Third Eye
Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Tape to Tape
Roman Josi, Nashville - Send It
Defenders
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay - Stick 'Em Up
Sean Couturier, Philadelphia - Stick 'Em Up
Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas - Shutdown
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina - Shutdown
Adam Fox, NY Rangers - Tape to Tape
Patrice Bergeron, Boston - Yoink!
Goalies
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay - Contortionist
Carey Price, Montreal - Post to Post
Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago - All Or Nothing
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg - Dialed In
NHL 22 launches on October 15 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.