NHL 22 X-Factor player list revealed

HQ

As promised last week, EA has now revealed all the players with X-Factor abilities in the upcoming NHL 22. X-Factors are basically moves some of the best stars have, that others simply cannot do. This gives them a unique advantage. In total, there are 50 players getting this, and here's the full list:

Shooters

Auston Matthews, Toronto - Shock and Awe

Artemi Panarin, NY Rangers - Make It Snappy

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay - Make It Snappy

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh - Shnipe

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington - One Tee

John Carlson, Washington - Thunderclap

Alex Debrincat, Chicago - Make It Snappy

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh - Beautiful Backhand

Shea Theodore, Vegas - Heatseeker

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg - Shnipe

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay - One Tee

Jack Eichel, Buffalo (for now) - Make It Snappy

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey - Heatseeker

David Pastrnak, Boston - Shnipe

Brad Marchand, Boston - Make It Snappy

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary - It's Tricky

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg - Thunderclap

Skaters

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado - Ankle Breaker

Matt Barzal, NY Islanders - Elite Edges

Connor McDavid, Edmonton - Wheels

Cale Makar, Colorado - Elite Edges

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay - Wheels

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh - In Reverse

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver - Third Eye

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota - Tape to Tape

Mika Zibanejad, NY Rangers - Magnetic

Hockey IQ

Patrick Kane, Chicago - Puck on a String

Seth Jones, Chicago Quick Pick

Aleksander Barkov, Florida - All Alone

Joe Pavelski, Dallas - Big Tipper

Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis - Quick Draw

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado - Crease Crasher

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles - Quick Pick

Passers

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton - Tape to Tape

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado - Tape to Tape

Sebastian Aho, Carolina - Third Eye

Mitch Marner, Toronto - Third Eye

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Tape to Tape

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver - Third Eye

Roman Josi, Nashville - Send It

Defenders

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay - Stick 'Em Up

Sean Couturier, Philadelphia - Stick 'Em Up

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas - Shutdown

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina - Shutdown

Adam Fox, NY Rangers - Tape to Tape

Patrice Bergeron, Boston - Yoink!

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay - Contortionist

Carey Price, Montreal - Post to Post

Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago - All Or Nothing

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg - Dialed In

NHL 22 launches on October 15 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.