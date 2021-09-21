English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
NHL 22

NHL 22 X-Factor player list revealed

NHL 22 will launch on October 15.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As promised last week, EA has now revealed all the players with X-Factor abilities in the upcoming NHL 22. X-Factors are basically moves some of the best stars have, that others simply cannot do. This gives them a unique advantage. In total, there are 50 players getting this, and here's the full list:

Shooters
Auston Matthews, Toronto - Shock and Awe
Artemi Panarin, NY Rangers - Make It Snappy
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay - Make It Snappy
Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh - Shnipe
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington - One Tee
John Carlson, Washington - Thunderclap
Alex Debrincat, Chicago - Make It Snappy
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh - Beautiful Backhand
Shea Theodore, Vegas - Heatseeker
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg - Shnipe
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay - One Tee
Jack Eichel, Buffalo (for now) - Make It Snappy
Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey - Heatseeker
David Pastrnak, Boston - Shnipe
Brad Marchand, Boston - Make It Snappy
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary - It's Tricky
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg - Thunderclap

Skaters
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado - Ankle Breaker
Matt Barzal, NY Islanders - Elite Edges
Connor McDavid, Edmonton - Wheels
Cale Makar, Colorado - Elite Edges
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay - Wheels
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh - In Reverse
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver - Third Eye
Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota - Tape to Tape
Mika Zibanejad, NY Rangers - Magnetic

Hockey IQ
Patrick Kane, Chicago - Puck on a String
Seth Jones, Chicago Quick Pick
Aleksander Barkov, Florida - All Alone
Joe Pavelski, Dallas - Big Tipper
Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis - Quick Draw
Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado - Crease Crasher
Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles - Quick Pick

Passers
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton - Tape to Tape
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado - Tape to Tape
Sebastian Aho, Carolina - Third Eye
Mitch Marner, Toronto - Third Eye
Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Tape to Tape
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver - Third Eye
Roman Josi, Nashville - Send It

Defenders
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay - Stick 'Em Up
Sean Couturier, Philadelphia - Stick 'Em Up
Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas - Shutdown
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina - Shutdown
Adam Fox, NY Rangers - Tape to Tape
Patrice Bergeron, Boston - Yoink!

Goalies
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay - Contortionist
Carey Price, Montreal - Post to Post
Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago - All Or Nothing
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg - Dialed In

NHL 22 launches on October 15 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

NHL 22

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy