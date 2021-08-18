NHL 22 will be revealed on Thursday

If you're tired of adult men rolling around in the grass pretending to be hurt after someone slightly touched their shirt, we got two suggestions for you. Either you watch women's soccer as those ladies don't mess around as the fragile guys, or just switch to ice-hockey instead.

Basically the same rules, but on ice with sticks and absolutely no one pretending to be hurt. And we're actually not too far off this years edition of EA's yearly NHL series as they have now started a countdown stream that tells us the first NHL 22 trailer will be aired on Thursday (August 19) at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST. We don't know exactly what information we'll get, but let's hope there will be both gameplay and a release date when ice-hockey makes it's debut in the new generation.

Check out the very short teaser released today in the link above. We'll share the NHL 22 trailer here at Gamereactor as soon as it is live tomorrow.