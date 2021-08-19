NHL 22 gets frostbitten

HQ

EA Sports has just announced their hockey game for the upcoming season. One of the major key points in NHL 22 is the shift from the years-old Ignite engine to their Frostbite engine, which is already in use in their FIFA and Madden games.

This means a major graphical overhaul to complement the release of the game to the newer platforms. The new engine has a sharper look to the players, audience, and even ice, but the most notable graphical addition is the new AR graphics, which project stats and information about the game for example to the ice. Some of these graphical improvements won't be available on the previous console generation.

When it comes down to the gameplay, the most notable upgrade is the addition of Superstar-factors and X-Factors to a chosen group of players. These are certain skills, that can be used throughout the game across all game modes. For example, Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews has an X-Factor called "Shock & Awe", which allows the player to perform a special deke and have a boosted wrist shot afterward. At least 100 players are promised to have an X-Factor, including the goalies.

The factors are also coming to Be a Pro, where the created player can have a Superstar and X-Factor as the game progresses. The narrative in Be a Pro is said to be more dynamic than previously, to complement the addition of the factors. All the other game modes are also getting some new features, which will be explained in detail later.

NHL 22 will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles on October 15, 2021. Disappointingly, there does not seem to be an option for cross-play between different platforms, but play data can be transferred from one platform to another.