NHL 21 won't release until October

August and September are usually big months for EA Sports, as that's when it releases Madden FNL, FIFA and finally NHL. This year, however, will be different for the latter, as EA has now published a lengthy post on its homepage explaining why NHL 21 won't be released until October this year:

"NHL 21 will launch a little later this year, shifting from our usual September window to October. This year has been full of extraordinary circumstances and we've had to make major adjustments in developing the game from home. This transition has been very successful and we're happy to say that the game is on track and feature-complete against our original vision, we just need a few extra weeks to do the polish, fine-tuning and bug fixing."

Unfortunately, we won't get any next-gen features either, as the focus is still on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will be able to play in on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X though, but it seems like we should not expect anything new:

"For NHL 21, we made the decision to focus on adding innovation and new features rather than the resource-heavy task of porting the game to new console technology. You'll still be able to play NHL 21 on the next-gen consoles through forward compatibility but we are fully focused on launching NHL 21 on the Xbox One and PS4 and look forward to the opportunities the next-gen systems will bring in the future."

