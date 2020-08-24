NHL 21 will be revealed today

You're watching Advertisements

Every new year means a new selection of EA sports games. Ice hockey is a very popular sport in a lot of countries, and we know that a lot of you will be excited about the new NHL game.

EA Sports NHL has revealed on Twitter that the official reveal of this year's game NHL game will be happening today, on Monday, August 24 at 17:00 CEST. We already know that the game itself is coming out this October, which is a bit later than what we are accustomed to, but given the way 2020 has gone so far, it's pretty much to be expected.

NHL 21 will be released on Playstation 4 and Xbox One. It is also probable, that the game will get some sort of backwards compatibility when the next generation of consoles launches later this year.