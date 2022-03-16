NFTs will be coming to Instagram

HQ

Ever since NFTs burst onto the scene, you've no doubt manifested some form of opinion on their nature. You may see them with potential, perhaps the opposite, or perhaps you don't quite understand them still. But regardless of that, if you're an Instagram user, you better get used to them fairly soon as the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that NFTs will soon be coming to the social media platform.

Revealed by Zuckerberg during a panel at SXSW, the Meta co-founder stated, "We're working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term. I'm not ready to kind of announce exactly what that's going to be today. But over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment."

What is your stance on NFTs and will you be using them on Instagram when they arrive in the future?

Thanks, Engadget.