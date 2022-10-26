NFTs are now permitted on the Apple App Store

HQ

Apple has decided to allow NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) into the App Store. As noted in an update to the platform's guidelines, we're told that apps can sell NFTs and services related to them, provided they do not unlock extra ways to use the app itself. The revised guideline states:

"Apps may use in-app purchase to sell and sell services related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), such as minting, listing, and transferring. Apps may allow users to view their own NFTs, provided that NFT ownership does not unlock features or functionality within the app."

To add to this, Apple has also said that users will be able to browse other user's collections of NFTs.

"Apps may allow users to browse NFT collections owned by others, provided that the apps may not include buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchase."

This decision to allow NFTs to be sold through only the App Store will mean that Apple will be able to take its cut of each purchase, 30% to be exact.

While Apple clearly sees the benefit in NFTs, the company still hasn't accepted cryptocurrencies, with its stance still being, "Apps may not use their own mechanisms to unlock content or functionality, such as license keys, augmented reality markers, QR codes, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency wallets, etc."

