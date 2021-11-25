Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

NFT has been dubbed the word of the year by Collins Dictionary

Crypto and metaverse made the cut as new words as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Collins Dictionary has crowned its latest word of the year, and for 2021, the term that received the credit was NFT (non-fungible token). According to Collins, NFT officially stands for a "unique digital certificate, registered in a blockchain, that is used to record ownership of an asset such as an artwork or a collectible", and is a word that has seen an 11,000% increase in use over the course of 2021 as the BBC reports.

As part of the announcement of this news, Collins also revealed the terms that were front-runners for the acclaimed award, with double-vaxxed, hybrid working, pingdemic, climate anxiety, neopronoun, regencycore, and cheugy making the short-list. Interestingly, a lot of the words serve as very brief summary of 2021 in the news.

On top of the shortlist and word of the year winner, Collins also revealed a few new words that are now recognised as proper English, with the most eye-catching being metaverse and crypto. Two terms you've probably heard a whole lot of over the past 11 months.

Are there any words that you think should've made the cut?

NFT has been dubbed the word of the year by Collins Dictionary


Loading next content