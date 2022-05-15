NFT comes to Facebook and Instagram

HQ

Of course, it was only a matter of time before it happened. Especially considering how excited Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook/Meta has been ever since the idea of NFT's was hatched, but now it's official. Facebook and Instagram will be getting NFT's in some form.

Zuckerberg has today confirmed that they will be entering a test stage shortly. Exactly what that means and to what extent is as yet unclear but the message was that Meta will start testing "digital collectibles" on Instagram sometime this week and soon after Facebook will also get the feature. Why? "It's about expression", as Zuckerberg puts it. Of course, it may also have some connection to the massive $3 billion loss the company has made on its VR development. Money it is now possibly trying to get back through NFT.

Mark also talked about how they are working on AR (augmented reality) and the fact that users will be able to enjoy NFT in 3D in a couple of years. This will, according to him, revolutionise Instagram Stories which with the new technology could move the objects to the real world, or IRL as we say in the industry. In Mark's own words:

"Meta plans to bring NFTs to apps in our family. This week, we're starting to test digital collectibles on Instagram so creators and collectors can display their NFTs on their profile. Similar functionality is coming to Facebook soon, along with augmented reality NFTs on Instagram Stories via Spark AR so you can place digital art into physical spaces."

That the NFT market is plummeting was nothing that worried Zuckerberg. Neither was the fact that recent market research shows that public interest in blockchain is nowhere near the hype of those trying to sell the concept. Here, Zuckerberg is probably thinking that if two platforms as big as Facebook and Instagram implement the technology, demand will also increase. Of course, no one knows that, but what we do know is that NFT will be popping up in our feeds before long. Whether we like it or not.