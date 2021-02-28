NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered has received frame rate improvements and a new Wrap Editor

You're watching Advertisements

EA has just dropped an unexpected update for Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered that adds a new Wrap Editor and improves its frame rate on several consoles.

Players on PS5 and Xbox Series will now be able to experience the racer at 4K/60FPS and those on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X will see a boost to 4K/50+FPS.

The Wrap Editor arrives as a new feature to the remastered version and is supposedly similar to what was offered in NFS Heat. The Wrap Editor enables users to create their own custom car designs and share them with the community. You'll be able to see other players custom wraps in online races and this even works within cross-play sessions. Players can also apply pre-made wraps to their cars, if they're lacking that creative spark.